Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,759,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,990,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
