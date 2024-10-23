Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,759,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,990,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.