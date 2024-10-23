Bitcoiva Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $271,003.18 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $271,003.18 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00007047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,227.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00069893 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.81476709 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $211,484.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

