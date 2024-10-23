Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,324.01 billion and $29.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66,965.20 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.00527731 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00027109 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00071143 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,771,668 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
