Binance Staked SOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $167.01 or 0.00248923 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $189.04 million and $3.86 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,131,904 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,059,623.165559. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 168.24598627 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,763,038.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

