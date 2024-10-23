Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q3 2024 guidance at -0.350–0.150 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.82 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

