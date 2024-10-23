Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 156,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 350,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

