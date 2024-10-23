Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on October 23rd (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bicara Therapeutics had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bicara Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

