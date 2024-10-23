BetterWealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFSD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,498. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

