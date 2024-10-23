Barry J. Bentley Sells 50,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $2,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,098,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,136,738.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 456,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.