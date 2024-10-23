BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.3 %

BKU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 83,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,085. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.