Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

