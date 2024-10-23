Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $609.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.40 and its 200 day moving average is $627.34. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

