Bank of America Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

MMM traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,452. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

