Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.18. 1,534,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,663,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Baidu Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

