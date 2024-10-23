BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £2,404,467.10 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Arseneault sold 180,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,404,467.10 ($3,121,873.67).

On Thursday, October 17th, Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,034,886.70 ($2,642,023.76).

LON:BA traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,340 ($17.40). 4,205,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of £40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,319.03. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38).

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,166.67%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

