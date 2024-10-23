Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Tops $77.21 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $748.83 million and approximately $77.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00007509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,618.26 or 1.00378867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,543,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,527,232.04273376 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.26278521 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $55,370,788.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

