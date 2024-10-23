Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 6388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.
Get Our Latest Report on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.