Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 6388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$621.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.70.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.