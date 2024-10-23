Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

ADSK stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.40. 54,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,419. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.