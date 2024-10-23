Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 2,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

