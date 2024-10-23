ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $706.38 and last traded at $711.92. 572,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.69 and its 200 day moving average is $912.16. The firm has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

