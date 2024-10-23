AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $156.03, with a volume of 833258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

