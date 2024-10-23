ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $74.22 million and $463,285.38 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00244472 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,964,678 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,356,281.5368165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.86397012 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $527,361.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

