Analysts Set CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Target Price at $30.33

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CRGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARGO Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CRGX stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $963.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.