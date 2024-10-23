Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$96.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$95.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOO. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$71.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.09. BRP has a twelve month low of C$71.17 and a twelve month high of C$105.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

