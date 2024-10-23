Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$43.22

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLX. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

