Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger FY2024 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

