Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.20. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,856.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.