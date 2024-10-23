Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

