AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMC Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

AMC Networks stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AMC Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

