Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

