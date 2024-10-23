Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFL. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 2,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

