Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $500.65 and last traded at $497.08. Approximately 361,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,202,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 71.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

