Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

