Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 1,467.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140,224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 720,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $177.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

