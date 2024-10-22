Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $145.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

