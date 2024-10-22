YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

YPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,187. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

