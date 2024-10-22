Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,208. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

