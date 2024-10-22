WT Wealth Management Raises Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 24,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

