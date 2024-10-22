WT Wealth Management Invests $253,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

