WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

SLV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 29,043,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,787. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

