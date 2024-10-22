Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.28 million and $159,707.00 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00251857 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,271,848 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,271,847.5658851. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02753397 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $214,418.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.