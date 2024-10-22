Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 402 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 178.9% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $431.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

