Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.52.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

