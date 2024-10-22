Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.