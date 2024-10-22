Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY24 guidance at $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WU opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

