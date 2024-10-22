Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 231,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

