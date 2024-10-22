WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $123.54 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, WAX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $123.54 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,269,669,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553,962,936 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,269,200,205.858616 with 3,553,722,951.7576013 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03631038 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,493,762.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

