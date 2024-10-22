Waterway Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

