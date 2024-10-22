Waterway Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $422.39 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.98 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.