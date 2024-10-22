Warner Financial Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 775,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.